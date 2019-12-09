YouTube Teams With Michelle Obama On ‘Creators for Change’ Special About Educating Girls In Vietnam

YouTube Originals has partnered with former first lady Michelle Obama for a special focusing on educating girls in Vietnam.

The special titled Creators for Change with Michelle Obama: Girls’ Education will follow Obama, YouTube creator and actress Liza Koshy, Julia Roberts, Lana Condor, Jenna Bush Hager, and Ngô Thanh Vân (Veronica Ngo) as they visit a school in Vietnam, YouTube announced today.

The visit is part of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which promotes education for adolescent girls around the world.

During their visit, the group met with girls benefiting from an education program of Room to Read, a nonprofit working with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to support adolescent girls education in Vietnam. YouTube will also send creators to India and Namibia to profile other education efforts supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance that help adolescent girls around the world overcome adversity to pursue their education.

The Vietnam special will be the first installment of the upcoming original series Creators for Change, which will feature high profile individuals and YouTube creators who are bringing attention to the stories and causes close to their hearts.

The series is set to premiere in March 2020 on YouTube. Additional details will be announced next year.