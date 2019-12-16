PewDiePie To Take Year-Long Break From YouTube, Says He’s “Very Tired”

Felix Kjellberg, who is best known by his YouTube moniker PewDiePie, said that he is taking a break from the streaming video platform for the year of 2020. The Swedish YouTuber has 102 million subscribers and has proven to be one of the most popular vloggers on the platform.

PewDiePie took to YouTube to break the news to his viewers. “I am taking a break from YouTube next year,” he said. “I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads-up.”

Considering the news he’s been in the past couple of years, it’s probably in his best interest to not post a video for a while.

Related Story Olivia Jade Giannulli Returns To YouTube After College Admissions Scandal: "I Want To Move On With My Life"

In 2017, he used the N-word during a live game stream and then later claimed he didn’t mean to use the word in “a bad way” — but in context it seemed like he knew exactly the way he was using it. He also lost a deal with Disney after he posted nine videos that include anti-Semitic jokes or Nazi imagery. His defense? He said he was “trying to show how crazy the modern world is”. He added he paid two men from India through the online freelancing service Fiverr to make a sign that said “Death to all Jews.”

He has found support from the far right and the Christchurch shooter in New Zealand dropped his name while livestreaming. PewDiePie attempted to right a wrong and decided to donate $50K to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). However, after fans claimed it was all a conspiracy and he was forced to pledge money, he withdrew his donation.

On top of that, PewDiePie mocked Demi Lovato’s reported drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization in a meme, showing the singer asking for money to buy a hamburger, but instead using it to buy drugs. Most recently, he was banned in China after posting a video last week supporting South Park and joining a trend of memes that compared President Xi to Winnie the Pooh.