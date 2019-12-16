‘You’ Eyes Season 3 Renewal By Netflix After Landing California Tax Credit

Amid the countdown to the Season 2 premiere of You on Netflix, there is more potential good news for fans of the Penn Badgley drama, created/executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

The latest round of California tax credit winners were revealed this morning, and a third season of You was awarded $7.213 million.

The news comes 10 days before the Dec. 26 second-season premiere of You on Netflix. The streamer’s brass typically wait for at least a month of viewing data before they make renewal decisions on a show.

Receiving a tax credit does not guarantee a renewal but it helps secure one as it makes a series more advantageous financially. You is not produced by Netflix; it comes from Warner Horizon and Berlanti Prods.

It is the studio, which proactively applies for a tax credit on a pilot or series whose pickup chances its executives feel confident about.

For instance, FX’s Snowfall received a $8.83 million tax credit for a second season in March 2017. The network ordered a second season five months later. Along with You, CBS All Access’ upcoming Star Trek: Picard has received a big tax credit for a second season, which has not been formally ordered but is fully expected.

Based on the outsized success of You Season 1 on Netflix and the show’s A-list auspices, a third season order is probably a safe bet.

You started on Lifetime as its original network in Season 1, with Netflix taking SVOD rights. For its second season, You migrated to Netflix as its exclusive home.

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the Internet to stalk her.

The show’s sophomore run is based loosely on the author’s second book in the series, titled Hidden Bodies, and will stream under the Netflix Originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles, where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers.