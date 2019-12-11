Click to Skip Ad
Woody Harrelson & Marisa Tomei Among 4 Returning For ABC’s ‘All In the Family’ Live Special, 3 New Stars Join

By Anita Bennett, Nellie Andreeva

Live in Front of A Studio Audience
ABC

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz are all set to return for ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times,’ a live staging of the Normal Lear sitcom classics. The four will reprise their All In the Family roles as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead, respectively when the re-creation airs on December 18. They’ll be joined in the All In the Family cast by franchise newcomers Kevin Bacon, Justina Machado and Jesse Eisenberg. The special is executive produced by Lear who was behind the

Kevin-Bacon-Justina-Machado-Jesse-Eisenberg
Shutterstock

Machado stars in another remake of a Lear classic comedy, One Day at a Time, headed into its fourth season on its network, Pop.

Details on the cast for the Good Times remake will be announced at a later date.

The Emmy-winning Live In Front Of A Studio Audience will feature re-recreations of classic episodes of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin’s All In the Family and groundbreaking sitcom Good Times, created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed by Lear.

ELLIE KEMPER, MARISA TOMEI, WOODY HARRELSON, IKE BARINHOLTZ
ABC/Eric McCandless

Earlier this year, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ was nominated for three Emmy Awards, and took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

The May 22 special averaged 14.29 million total viewers and a 2.86 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms after 35 days of TV playback and reached 23.5 million total viewers for its original Wednesday broadcast and two encore airings on Saturday, May 25, and Saturday, Aug. 17.

The new holiday-inspired live event produced by Sony Pictures Television, will reunite executive producers Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux, along with Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of The Jeffersons in the original special in the spring. Washington will join as an executive producer.

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ will air Wednesday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

