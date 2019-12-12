Wong Kar Wai Producing ‘One For The Road’ From Director Of Thai Box Office Hit ‘Bad Genius’

Chinese filmmaker Wong Kar Wai has boarded upcoming buddy film One For The Road from helmer Nattawut (Baz) Poonpiriya, the director behind 2017 Thai crime comedy hit Bad Genius, which grossed more than $40m in China.

Wong Kar Wai’s Jet Tone Films has attached to the pic as a producer, and the Chinese filmmaker’s Block 2 Distribution will handle worldwide sales.

The project is already shooting, with photography kicking off in New York last week. It will transfer to locations in Thailand at the end of the year.

One For The Road will follows Boss, a high end club owner living in New York, who receives a call from his friend in Thailand, Aood, revealing he is in the last stages of terminal cancer. When Aood opts to forego chemo, the pair set off on a road trip to see and thank each of his ex-girlfriends whom he has wronged.

Poonpiriya penned the screenplay with Nottapon (Kai) Boonprakob and Puangsoi Aksornsawang. Phaklao Jiraungkoonkun is DoP.

The Thai cast includes Thanapob (Tor) Leeratanakachorn, Nattarat (Ice) Noprattayakorn, Violette Wautier, Ploi Horwang, Siraphun (Noon) Wattanajinda and Chutimon (Aokbab) Chuengcharoensukying – the latter was in Bad Genius.

After his debut feature, 2012’s Countdown, director Poonpiriya shot to fame when his Bad Genius, about a genius high school student, was a box office smash throughout Asia and also won 12 Thai Oscars (Suphannahong National Film Awards).

In April, it was announced that the Thai director was attached to co-helm Netflix’s Thai cave rescue project with Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

Wong Kar Wai said, “We are very happy to have the opportunity to work with a great talent like Baz whose previous work Bad Genius has proven his unique and strong approach to storytelling.”

Director Poonpiriya added, “As a filmmaker, I think in order to get better in what you are doing, is not to stay in your comfort zone. A year working closely with the Grandmaster Mr. Wong Kar Wai is a great opportunity for me to get away from my comfort zone and explore a new territory as a director. While still be true to yourself as a human.”