‘Wireless’: Andie MacDowell Joins Tye Sheridan in Quibi Survival Thriller, Three More Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell is set for a key supporting role opposite Tye Sheridan in Wireless, a survival thriller for Quibi, exec produced by Steven Soderbergh. Additionally, Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale and Mace Coronel have joined the cast in recurring roles.

Created and exec produced by newcomers Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman (Pocket), the series follows a self-obsessed college student (Sheridan) stranded in the Colorado mountains, whose only hope for survival is the tool he has spent his whole life learning to use: his smartphone. Wireless is a survival thriller set inside the car he crashed and the quickly dying phone that now is his lifeline.

Character details are being kept under wraps.

Related Story 'Mapleworth Murders': Quibi Comedic Murder Mystery Sets JB Smoove & Hayley Magnus As Regulars; Fey, Oswalt, Samberg Among Guests

Soderbergh will exec produce alongside Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad and Danny Sherman, Wechter, who also directs the series, which is currently in production, and Seidman. Alpine Pictures’ Christian Heuer and Propagates Isabel San Vargas produce. Pickpockets’ Matt Pittman and Mike Glasz co-produce. Pickpocket, Treeline Film and Propagate produce.

L-R: Lucas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel Quibi; Shutterstock

MacDowell was most recently seen in Fox Searchlight feature Ready or Not, as well as Hulu’s limited series Four Weddings And A Funeral. Her film Love After Love recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to critical praise in which she stars opposite Chris O’Dowd. Before that, she was seen in Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s drama for Lionsgate, Only the Brave opposite Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Connelly and Josh Brolin. MacDowell is represented by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

Gage was most recently seen on HBO’s Euphoria. Later this month, Gage will star in an installment of Into The Dark for Hulu. On the feature side, Gage can be seen in the Sundance hit Assassination Nation, directed by Sam Levinson, as well as Paramount Pictures’ Scouts: A Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse. Gage is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Anonymous Content.

Reale can be seen appearing in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. On the film front, Reale was recently seen in Yes, God, Yes alongside her Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer, which premiered at the 2019 SXSW Festival. Reale is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists.

Coronel starred for four years on Nickelodeon’s Nicky Ricky Dicky and Dawn. He earlier recurred on Bold & The Beautiful and Hart of Dixie and also starred in indie Pocket. Coronel is represented by Innovative Artists and Gregg Edwards Management.