Watch Whoopi Goldberg & Meghan McCain Tell Critics To Chill: “We Fight Like Family”

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain want viewers to know they’re not toting “butcher knives” under The View table, and that heated on-air disputes like the one that made headlines yesterday are merely par for the course for a show dealing with hot topics.

Show moderator Goldberg began today’s episode by referencing yesterday’s dust-up, in which she angrily told an interrupting McCain, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!”

See the clip from today’s View above.

Said Goldberg at the top of the show today, “We have a little clean-up to do before we do anything else. Things can get a little heated, and sometimes we’re not a polite as we could be, and that’s just the way it is.”

“That is part of what we do,” Goldberg continued, “and it’s not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk – this is happening in real time.”

Goldberg then told viewers, “wherever you sit in all this, don’t assume that we’re here with little butcher knives under the table. It doesn’t work that way. Sometimes it just goes off the rails. So everybody just calm down – it’s a tv show and we’re on together for an hour and sometimes we step in poopie.”

McCain, the show’s most outspoken conservative voice, then said that she and Goldberg “get along great.”

“I love you very much,” she told Goldberg. “We fight, we’re like family.” Turning to the camera, McCain said, “Calm down, all of you.” She then compared The View’s robust debates to those many families will undertake at their own holiday celebrations.

Both Goldberg and McCain agreed that media coverage of The View’s louder moments have a sexist tinge. “I, for one, am over it,” McCain said, as Goldberg noted that media coverage of the show has often referenced “you girls, you ladies.”

“Well, we’re actually human beings having the conversations that you don’t want to have,” Goldberg said to the camera.