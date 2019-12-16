Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

HBO Max Will Celebrate The 2020 Season With Holiday Reality Series ‘12 Dates Of Christmas’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu Sets Greta Thunberg Documentary Chronicling Teenage Climate Activist's Global Rise

Read the full story

Angry Whoopi Goldberg Tells Interrupting ‘View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain: “Girl, Please Stop Talking Right Now!”

YouTube

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg had enough of Meghan McCain’s nonstop crosstalk on today’s episode, sternly attempting to halt the conservative co-host’s interruptions with an angry, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” (Watch a clip below.)

The blow-up – the latest in a string of recent on-air run-ins between McCain and her View co-hosts – started with an exchange between Sunny Hostin and McCain, as they were debating Lindsay Graham’s recent announcement that he’d already made up his mind to vote against Donald Trump’s impeachment even prior to an impeachment trial.

As Hostin and McCain continued their crosstalk, Goldberg stepped in to regain order and apparently cut to commercial by saying, “Here’s what’s happening now, we’re gonna…,” but McCain continued to chatter, asking, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?”

At that point, an exasperated, if-looks-could-kill Goldberg looked up and, waving her hand, said, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!”

To which McCain huffed, “No problem. I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

Continued Goldberg, “Well, I’m ok with that. I’m ok with that, if you’re gonna behave like this…”

“I’m not behaving like…,” McCain protested.

“You are,” said Goldberg. “You are talking over…What you’re doing…” Goldberg then stopped herself and said, “We’re not doing anything,” and switched to another subject.

Meghan McCain YouTube

After the show, McCain attempted a last word by tweeting, “Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

Though The View has yet to tweet or post the exchange on YouTube, the squabble soon was making the rounds on Twitter:

This is hardly the first set-to between McCain and the others. The daughter of the late John McCain and Goldberg recently went at it over the very subject of interrupting, and McCain was harshly reprimanded recently by fill-in co-host Ana Navarro after McCain raised her voice.

This past Friday, McCain drew criticism on The View‘s Twitter page for what many viewers saw as her rudeness to guest and presidential candidate Tom Steyer (McCain, rolling her eyes, curtly told Steyer that Michael Bloomberg “was mayor for three terms, so if you’re going to go the billionaire route, he’s a lot more compelling than you are.”)

Watch Friday’s exchange with Steyer below at about the 2:30 mark.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad