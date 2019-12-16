Angry Whoopi Goldberg Tells Interrupting ‘View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain: “Girl, Please Stop Talking Right Now!”

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg had enough of Meghan McCain’s nonstop crosstalk on today’s episode, sternly attempting to halt the conservative co-host’s interruptions with an angry, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” (Watch a clip below.)

The blow-up – the latest in a string of recent on-air run-ins between McCain and her View co-hosts – started with an exchange between Sunny Hostin and McCain, as they were debating Lindsay Graham’s recent announcement that he’d already made up his mind to vote against Donald Trump’s impeachment even prior to an impeachment trial.

As Hostin and McCain continued their crosstalk, Goldberg stepped in to regain order and apparently cut to commercial by saying, “Here’s what’s happening now, we’re gonna…,” but McCain continued to chatter, asking, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?”

At that point, an exasperated, if-looks-could-kill Goldberg looked up and, waving her hand, said, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!”

To which McCain huffed, “No problem. I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

Continued Goldberg, “Well, I’m ok with that. I’m ok with that, if you’re gonna behave like this…”

“I’m not behaving like…,” McCain protested.

“You are,” said Goldberg. “You are talking over…What you’re doing…” Goldberg then stopped herself and said, “We’re not doing anything,” and switched to another subject.

Meghan McCain YouTube

After the show, McCain attempted a last word by tweeting, “Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

Though The View has yet to tweet or post the exchange on YouTube, the squabble soon was making the rounds on Twitter:

“Girl, please stop talking right now.” — @WhoopiGoldberg “No problem. I won't talk for the rest of the show.” — @MeghanMcCain We’ll see how that goes… #TheView pic.twitter.com/uCytFM9t7M — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) December 16, 2019

This is hardly the first set-to between McCain and the others. The daughter of the late John McCain and Goldberg recently went at it over the very subject of interrupting, and McCain was harshly reprimanded recently by fill-in co-host Ana Navarro after McCain raised her voice.

This past Friday, McCain drew criticism on The View‘s Twitter page for what many viewers saw as her rudeness to guest and presidential candidate Tom Steyer (McCain, rolling her eyes, curtly told Steyer that Michael Bloomberg “was mayor for three terms, so if you’re going to go the billionaire route, he’s a lot more compelling than you are.”)

Watch Friday’s exchange with Steyer below at about the 2:30 mark.

“I am doing this to win.” Businessman @TomSteyer defends his status in the 2020 race and draws contrast to Michael Bloomberg on a wealth tax: “If he isn’t willing to go for a wealth tax … then I don’t think he represents the Democratic [Party].” https://t.co/S4sER81aIm pic.twitter.com/qCmE1VDft6 — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2019