WeWantStargate Trends In Worldwide Campaign To Bring Forth New ‘Stargate’ Series

A former Stargate writer-producer has mounted an online campaign to bring out a new version of the classic science fiction series, which has been off the air since 2011, when the plug was pulled on Stargate: Universe after two seasons.

Joseph Mallozzi, who worked on Stargate: SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate:Universe before becoming the showrunner/writer/EP of his own Dark Matter, has encouraged fans to take up the call for a new series via the hashtag #WeWantStargate. So far, the response is blowing up, hoping to show series owner MGM that there is a huge fanbase willing to support new episodes.

Stargate started life as a 1994 film by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, then morphed into a television series in 1997 by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner. The series evolved into the 2004 Stargate: Atlantis and 2009’s Stargate: Universe.

But fans felt the final TV series was prematurely ended with its story half-told. MGM has since dithered about bringing back the franchise to TV, although it did allow a prequel web series in 2018, Stargate: Origins, and several graphic novels that picked up new stories from the universe and attempted closure. That left fans with 17 seasons of programming, but still hungry for more.

Now, Mazzolli and fans are attempting a more sophisticated approach. Watch the video above for details on the why/how of the campaign.