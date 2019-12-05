‘Dark’ & ‘4 Blocks’ Producer W&B Television To Make German Hip-Hop Drama For Turner’s TNT Serie

W&B Television, the German indie behind Netflix show Dark and the hit German drama 4 Blocks, has been commissioned to make a series tracing the beginnings of German hip-hop for TNT Serie.

Turner Germany’s series channel has ordered six-part series Almost Fly, which will be written and directed by Florian Gaag, who made the 2006 graffiti movement feature documentary Wholetrain.

Almost Fly is set in 1990 after the fall of the Berlin wall and centers on three schoolmates with big dreams whose lives are changed when they are introduced to hip-hop through a nearby U.S. Army base.

Hannes Heyelmann, managing director of the WarnerMedia channels in Germany, said: “With Almost Fly we are exploring a coming-of-age story in a contemporary historical context, capturing the lifestyle of the early 90s for the first time.”

The show will go into production in summer next year. Executive producers are Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Elena Gruschka, as well as TNT Serie’s Hannes Heyelmann and Anke Greifeneder.

W&B Television, otherwise known as Wiedemann and Berg Television, is in the process of being sold by Endemol Shine Group to Leonine, the German media conglomerate backed by New York investment outfit KKR. Dark was Netflix’s first German original while 4 Blocks has run for three seasons on TNT Serie.