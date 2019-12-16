‘Watchmen’ Season Finale Reaches Season High With 1.6 Million Viewers

HBO’s Watchmen ended the season with a Lady Trieu’s (Hong Chau) rainstorm of creatures, some shocking deaths, the fate of Dr. Manhattan, a cliffhanger for Regina King’s Angela Abar (aka Sister Knight) — and some stellar ratings. Damon Lindelof’s adaptation — or should we say continuation — of Alan Moore’s award-winning graphic novel hit a series high with its big finale netting 1.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms.

In addition to being a buzzy, spoiler-laden topic on Twitter, the comic book series also had a series high of 935,000 viewers for its 9 pm telecast. This is up from last week by 14&% and is a 17% boost from its series debut. On top of all that, the finale reached record highs for its preliminary digital premiere marking 8% above last week and 31% above debut night. This all amounted to 1.6 million viewers which is up 19% from last week.

Since its debut, Watchmen has proven to be a huge fan grab for the premium cabler, averaging over 7 million viewers per episode, making it HBO’s most-watched first season of an Original Series since Big Little Lies debuted premiered in 2017. It is also the most-watched fourth quarter Original Series on HBO since Westworld in 2016.

From its performance and even social media engagement, Watchmen is pop culture’s new favorite obsession. The clock is now ticking until we found out if there’s a season two — and with that cliffhanger, how could there not be one?