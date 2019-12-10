‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ Renewed Through 2021 By Bravo

Bravo Media is staying in business with Andy Cohen, extending his Emmy-nominated Watch What Happens Live through 2021.

The renewal comes amid continued strong ratings for the show, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in June. The series is the highest-rated late night ad-supported cable talk show in 2019 among F18-49 and F25-54, according to Nielsen Live+7, besting WWHL, Daily Show (Comedy Central), Conan (TBS), Busy Tonight (E!), StarTalk (Nat Geo), Graham Norton Show (BBCA), & Raq Rants (BET).

In Watch What Happens Live, fans are able to interact with their favorite celebrities in real time via call-in or live polls. Guests this winter have included Celine Dion, Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Rowland and Alanis Morissette. The show received a 2018 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program.

This year has seen several milestones for Cohen and the late-night series. In February, he welcomed his first son, Benjamin Cohen into the world. It was recently announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that Cohen would receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and at the first-ever BravoCon in November, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen hosted the most guests ever in front of 1800 audience members which was the largest in the series’ history.

“I keep waiting to stop having fun – or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn’t be more excited!” said Cohen.

In addition to hosting and executive producing Watch What Happens Live, Cohen, who’s under a deal with Bravo Media, also is an EP on the network’s Real Housewives franchise.