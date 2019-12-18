House To Cast Historic Vote On Articles Of Impeachment – Watch Live

Almost three months after the U.S. House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, it is holding final debate and voting Wednesday on H. Res. 755: Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The expected passage along party lines of two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — would mark only the third time in the nation’s history that a president has been impeached.

All cable news and broadcast networks will provide coverage of the day, which is expected to gavel at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT. Late Tuesday, the House Rules Committee hammered out a schedule for the day that includes six hours of debate before separate votes on each article is taken. If either or both pass, it would trigger a Senate trial.

Watch today’s proceedings above.

The inquiry revolves around an investigation into Trump’s alleged actions in asking Ukraine’s president to investigate former VP and current Democratic presidential candidate frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump and the GOP have denied wrongdoing, calling the inquiry a “witch hunt.”

