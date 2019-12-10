AT&T’s WarnerMedia & Xandr Teaming For First Joint Upfront

After more than a year of collaboration, AT&T sister companies WarnerMedia and Xandr — the year-old advertising company led by CEO Brian Lesser — announced officially today that they will team for their first joint upfront next year. The two will share a stage in mid-May in New York to “showcase the future of advertising capabilities.”

Both teams collaborated this year on go-to-market strategies but featured two separate, complementary upfront events. The merged upfront is set for Wednesday, May 13, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Additional details will be available closer to the date of the event, the companies said.

“May 13 will be a culmination of two years of commitment, collaboration and innovation with our partners at Xandr to make superlative advertising solutions available in market today, alongside premium content that matters to audiences globally,” said Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Revenue Officer at WarnerMedia and President of WarnerMedia International Networks. “Our sales teams have been in market for well over a year, hosting dozens of client meetings and developing tangible solutions for partners. This moment signals a significant shift as we come together to showcase the full scope of possibilities in storytelling.”

said Xandr CEO Brian Lesser: “We are at a pivotal moment in time in the advertising industry. In partnership with our colleagues at WarnerMedia, Xandr aims to not just make advertising better but completely reinvent it.”