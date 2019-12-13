WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth Promotes Trio To New Production And Animation Roles

Rooster Teeth, a unit of WarnerMedia, has promoted Doreen Copeland to VP, Head of Production and Joe Clary and Sean Hinz to co-heads of animation.

Copeland will now oversee all physical production at Rooster Teeth. Clary and Hinz will co-lead day to day operations across all of Rooster Teeth’s animated productions including but not limited to RWBY, gen:LOCK, RTAA, Death Battle and Red vs Blue. Clary and Hinz will report to Copeland.

Margaret M. Dean, Head of Ellation Studios and president of Women in Animation, will continue to consult on animation productions.

The moves follow the arrival of Jordan Levin as GM of Rooster Teeth in September. Former CEO Matt Hullum shifted to Chief Content Officer as part of that transition. Rooster Teeth is part of Otter Media, which WarnerMedia parent AT&T launched in partnership with Peter Chernin in 2014. AT&T took full control of Otter in 2018 and has tapped its units, which also include popular anime brand Crunchyroll, as it fills the pipeline of streaming service HBO Max, which will launch in May 2020.

Rooster Teeth derives revenue from various businesses, including memberships, advertising, podcasts, distribution, events and e-commerce. Its animation studio is housed within Rooster Teeth Studios, which has produced content for HBO Max (WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service), Netflix, Cartoon Network, Discovery and Outlier Society. It has partnerships with Hasbro, ELEAGUE, Scholastic, DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Copeland had previously been VP, Head of Production Operations. In her 25-year career, she has produced everything from live broadcasts andcommercials to short films, documentaries and feature films. Copeland got her start producing training and education videos, and has since produced Rooster Teeth projects like Lazer Team, Lazer Team 2 and Day 5.

Before getting the co-head of animation title, Clary had been lead producer for RWBY Volumes 6 and 7. He came to Rooster Teeth with over a decade of production experience working in live-action, animation, VFX and post-production for LA-based productions. His credits include producing spots and trailers for NFL Network, Call of Duty, Zombieland and other titles.

Hinz prior to his promotion had been an animation producer for Rooster Teeth, managing the production teams for RTAA and Death Battle. Before joining Rooster Teeth, Hinz managed a variety of productions for web-based media companies behind titles like ScrewAttack, SGC, Death Battle, and a handful of video games.