Warner Bros International Television Distribution Restructures Asian Operation With Jae H. Chang Promotion & Tony Cornish Exit

Warner Bros International Television Distribution is reshuffling its South East Asian sales operation with the promotion of Jae H. Chang and the departure of Tony Cornish.

Chang has been promoted to Senior Vice President, South East Asia and Korea Sales. He will move from Korea to Singapore to open an office in the country and expand his role to include the South East Asian region. He will continue to report to Robert Blair, President, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Chang joined WBITD in early 2008 and was promoted to Vice President, Television Sales in 2015.

“During Jae’s 12 years with our company, he has done a great job building our business in Korea and Asia. With this move to Singapore, he will be closer to our clients and located with our colleagues from WarnerMedia Entertainment-enabling us to better align our networks and content licensing business,” said Schlesinger. “We look forward to Jae successfully growing our business in the region in his new role during this time of great opportunity for content distribution.”

As part of the restructure, Sydney-based Tony Cornish, who is Vice President, Sales at the distribution division, will leave the company at the end of March 2020.

“Tony has been a loyal and valued member of our team for the last 18 years, making many contributions to our division significantly growing our business in Asia and, more recently, India,” added Schlesinger. “He is known to everyone as a professional, passionate executive and is very well respected by both his colleagues and clients. Needless to say, he will be missed.”