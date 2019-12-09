Warner Bros. came with the goods during their panel at CCXP. They shared a look at the new animated feature Scoob and gave us all another peek at Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming super-secret Tenet which has been only described as “action epic evolving around the world of international espionage”. Nolan has been keeping details about the film starring John David Washington close to his chest — so much that the enigmatic teaser hasn’t even been released online.

In addition, Warner Bros. gave Sao Paulo the first look at the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights, which opens June 26, 2020. The generous look at the movie musical directed by Jon M. Chu featured behind the scenes footage as well as glimpses of the big musical numbers. All the while, we are treated to Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) providing us with the soundtrack, singing the opening number from the musical.

In an interview in the video, Chu talks about how much he liked the musical. He added, “It always stuck me with all these years

Ramos, who also starred in the original Broadcast cast for Hamilton, chimed in on the Latinx-driven musical saying that Miranda is one of the “greatest songwriters of our time.”

The footage was filled with an overwhelming amount of Latinx swag and the soul and vibe of the original musical was very much present. Everything show was fast cuts to bits and pieces of cast members singing and blink-or-you’ll-miss-it peeks at the dance numbers — but enough to hype it up. Intercut between were interviews with actors Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz, and, or course, the man who started it all, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Every song is a love letter to the neighborhood,” said Miranda in the video. “It’s a celebration of the culture.”

As Hawkins points out, the immigrant story is about home and what home means while Grace adds that it is not only an exploration of culture and identity but a film that will us “plant a seed of love” and respect everyone around you.

In the original storyline of In the Heights, bodega owner Usnavi strikes it rich and plans to leave, until the pull of the Latino neighborhood and the people in it give him pause. Set in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the plot revolves around Usnavi, a college student, a taxi driver, a beauty salon worker and an old woman who aspire to better lives as gentrification begins to take hold, and a sweltering summer power blackout brings their personal life crises to a head.

Warner Bros. sent chills through the Sao Paulo Expo when they revealed footage from The Conjuring 3 with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The latest installment of the Conjuring-universe, which opens September 11, 2020, will be based on the Warrens’ real and their famous case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. Directed by Michael Chaves and written by David Leslie Johnson, the story follows Johnson who was charged with manslaughter for murdering his landlord Alan Bono. He claimed that a demon had moved from 11-year-old David Glatzel to his body and possessed him, making him to stab Bono. Prior to the stabbing, the Warrens investigated Glatzel’s case. This would make history as first known court case in the country where the defense sought to prove innocence based upon the defendant’s claim of demonic possession and denial of personal responsibility for the crime.

In the video shown to the CCXP audience, Wilson and Farmiga apologized for not being at the con before introducing the exclusive clip. In it, the Warrens are called upon to help investigate a death that may or may not have been associated with paranormal activity.

The two are in a morgue and lift the sheet off a dead body which is freshly decomposing. Lorraine touches the dead body’s hand to see if she could get a reading — but she can’t.

Scares begin to bubble up when the lights mysteriously shut off. Ed turns the lights back on and Lorraine is in a daze over the body. We see a dark figure standing behind Ed and it turns out to be the decomposed body which begins moving in an ever so creepy way — and then it cuts to the black before you can fit in a jump scare.