‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman’s Estate Awarded Over $8M In Wrongful Death Trial, AMC Found Not Negligent

After two days of deliberations, the Georgia jury in the trial of the wrongful death of The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker returned with a verdict this afternoon.

AMC Networks were found “not to be negligent” in the death of the stuntman, said the juror chief in an unanimous decision just read out in court. However, the estate of Bernecker, as represented by his parent were awarded $8.6 million from the jury in civil damages, with no additional punitive damages. Adding a further twist to this verdict, the jury decided that Bernecker was employed as an independent contractor, not an employee of production company Stalwart Films, who seem to be the main focus of liability in the jury’s perspective.

Bernecker died two days after suffering massive head injuries while performing a stunt as part of a fight scene for Season 8 of the hit AMC series in July 2017. The seasoned stuntman was to fall head first over a rail balcony and into a crash pad for a scene on TWD. However, instead of dropping outward and away from the balcony, Bernecker tragically fell underneath it.

Before Judge Emily Brantley and the jury in the Gwinnett County courthouse the past week and a half, the civil suit was brought by Bernecker’s mother, Susan, on behalf of his estate last year. Seeking between $40 and $100 million in total damages, according the December 17 closing argument by plaintiff’s attorney Jeff Harris, the suit named AMC Networks, then-TWD regular Austin Amelio, Stalwart Films, and a number of production crew as defendants. Now on spinoff Fear The Walking Dead and having testified in the trial, Amelio was found to have “zero” responsibility for Bernecker’s death over two and a half years ago.

Harris stated in court and in paperwork in the docket that the production failed to follow its safety policies, such as the presence of a safety coordinated on the set, and that it should have anticipated the possibility that Bernecker could have fallen outside the crash pad. Essentially, the plaintiff’s perspective is that Bernecker’s death was preventable and the result of negligence on the part of the production

As the cabler once again expressed regret for Berncker’s death, the attorney for AMC Networks and other defendants, David Dial, told the Georgia jurors that the accident could not have been predicted, citing other similar stunts that went off flawlessly and yet were set up the same way.

The production, including other stunt coordinators, did not “foresee he was going to go under the balcony and missed the middle of the catcher pad by nine feet,” Dial told the jury. But as he fell, Bernecker continued to hold on to the rail with his left hand, something that was not part of the plans for the stunt, and that ultimately changed the trajectory of his fall.

“That purposeful action in hanging on is what took him away from the safety of the mat that he located,” Dial noted in his opening argument of December 10, placing the responsibility for the fatal accident on the stuntman himself.

The Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn and Dial partner also made a point of telling the assembled jurots, as AMC has in past filings in the case, that Bernecker was an employee of TWD production company Stalwart Film and not an independent contractor, as the plaintiffs and their lawyer have insisted. The distinction is important because if Stalwart is recognized as the employer and not AMC, and Bernecker is not labeled an independent contractor, the case becomes a matter for the state’s worker compensation agencies – not the courts

Still, since the terrible accident and now through the legal process, the case once again put the issue of on-set safety in the spotlight, at least in the Peach State.

Attorney Harris also represented the family of Sarah Jones, the camera assistant who was killed on the set of Midnight Rider in 2014 when she was struck by debris as crew members struggled to get out of the way of an oncoming train. In 2017, a jury awarded Jones’ family $11.2 million in civil damages. The director of the movie, Randall Miller, served a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Having had a good result today, the Bernecker trial is not the only TWD legal action that AMC has been fighting. After over six years, former Walking Dead showrunner and CAA are set to take AMC to trial in June 2020 over $300 million in profits that the Shawshank Redemption director and the uber-agency say they were screwed out of by the defendants. In fact, TWD comic creator and series EP Robert Kirkman has a mini-trial of sorts coming up against AMC in February over over contract interpretations in the FearTWD co-creator’s own profit participation agreement with AMC.

Since Darabont’s initial suit of 2013, Kirkman was joined EP Gale Anne Hurd and other TWD execs also went after AMC in the summer of 2017 over money that they say the cabler screwed them out of too – a state of affairs that was in part unveiled thanks to the action of Darabont, who was fired from TWD between Seasons 1 and 2.

Earlier this week, as the Bernecker trial was going on, AMC filed a summary judgement motion against the $10 million dollar suit that Darabont and CAA hit the former home of Breaking Bad with in January 2018. Though a New York Supreme Court judge has long consolidated the 2013 and the 2018 cases, AMC’s Orin Snyder led lawyers are hoping for a Hail Mary or at least to gummy up the works after a long string of legal stumbles heading towards next summer’s big trial.