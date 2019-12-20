‘Virgin River’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has ordered a 10-episode second season of its romance drama series Virgin River, starring Alexandra Breckenridge, for premiere in 2020.

Based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr, the contemporary romance story is centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Breckenridge) recent move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home. Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence, and Daniel Gillies also star.

Sue Tenney will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, and Christopher E. Perry are also executive producers.

The Virgin River collection features more than 20 books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to The HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.

Virgin River is one of two romance drama series ordered by Netflix in 2018 as part of a push into the genre. The other, Sweet Magnolias, based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, centers on three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family. Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, it’s scheduled to premiere sometime in 2020.