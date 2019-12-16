Viola Davis & More Join Sandra Bullock Netflix Drama

Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award winner Viola Davis, Rob Morgan (Just Mercy), and Aisling Franciosi (The Fall) are set to co-star opposite Sandra Bullock in life-after incarceration Netlfix film from director Nora Fingscheidt and Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie.

Based on the 3-part British miniseries Unforgiven, the drama follows Ruth Slater (Bullock) who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Bullock is producing the project for Fortis Films alongside Graham King of GK Films and Veronica Ferres of Construction Film. Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright, and Colin Vaines are the executive producers.

Davis, who is wrapping up the final season of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, will up next be seen starring in Amazon’s Troop Zero film, The Suicide Squad sequel, and the Denzel Washington-produced August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, also from Netflix.

Morgan continues to boost his Netflix slate after previously appearing in a number of titles on the streamer including Mudbound, Stranger Things, and Luke Cage. He next appears in Sony’s Greyhound with Tom Hanks and Stella Meghie’s The Photograph. Franciosi played Lyanna Stark on the sixth and seventh season of HBO’s Game of Thrones and was the lead of Jennifer Kent’s Australian period drama, The Nightingale.

