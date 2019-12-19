Vice News To Telecast Brown & Black Forum In Advance of Iowa Presidential Caucus

Vice News and Cashmere Originals are partnering to telecast a a presidential forum in Iowa on Jan. 20 devoted to issues facing communities of color.

The Brown & Black Forum will be held from 11 AM to 3 PM CT in Des Moines, and will feature interviews with candidates Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The forum will be moderated by Vice News correspondents Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega and Krishna Andavolu. The forum will have five “pillars of focus”: criminal justice, immigration, education, economic development and health.

The will be the first time that Vice News will carry the presidential forum live on its platform, including Vice.com and Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Vice TV will broadcast the best moments from the forum in a news special at (PM ET that evening.

The Brown and Black Forums of America is focused on issues that impact communities of color, and was established in 1984. The focus is on motivating participation in the political process.

The forum will take place two weeks before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. The caucus will be the first vote in the race for the Democratic nomination.