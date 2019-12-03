Vice News Adds Paola Ramos As Correspondent In First Major Jesse Angelo Hire

EXCLUSIVE: Paola Ramos is joining Vice News as a correspondent, starting this week, in the first notable new hire by Jesse Angelo since he joined the company as head of news and entertainment in June.

Ramos has previously written for Vice.com and hosted Latin-X, a Vice series focused on under-reported stories about the Latinx community. In her new role, Ramos will work across platforms. Two key venues for her work will be Vice and Vice News Tonight, which are both set to relaunch on new networks after a multi-year deal with HBO wound down a few months ago. Vice, a documentary series, will debut on Showtime next spring, and Vice News Tonight will start airing on the Viceland cable network in early 2020.

“Paola is an extraordinary talent and has done some incredible reporting in her career. The depth of her coverage on the Latinx community goes beyond the typical stories of immigration and the crisis at the border, and taps into underrepresented issues that matter to Millenial and Gen Z viewers,” Angelo said. “She connects with audiences in ways that make her exactly the type of person we want to tell Vice News stories.”

Angelo, who spent 20 years at News Corp., most of it in the leadership ranks at The New York Post, succeeded Josh Tyrangiel as head of Vice News last June. The executive shuffle came during a period of transformation for Vice Media. The company, whose investors include Disney, A+E Networks and former Fox exec James Murdoch, has been streamlining its operations, with CEO Nancy Dubuc forecasting a profitable year in 2020.

A regular contributor to Telemundo and MSNBC, Ramos is the former Deputy Director of Hispanic Media for Hillary Clinton and a former political appointee in the Obama White House. She holds degrees from Barnard College and Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Next year “will go down in history as one of the most consequential years of our lifetime and I cannot think of a better platform to inspire and mobilize young people across the country,” Ramos said. “I look forward to telling stories that impact our generation, to uncovering untold truths and to shedding light on the voices that are on the front lines of change.”

Ramos will report to Subrata De, Senior Executive Producer, Long Form, Vice News.