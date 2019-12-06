ViacomCBS’ International Stations Channel 5 & Network Ten Partner On Brett Tucker-Fronted Miniseries ‘Breathless’

A day after the ViacomCBS merger closed, the company’s international networks are already starting to work together. UK broadcaster Channel 5 and Australian broadcaster Network Ten have co-commissioned drama thriller Breathless.

The four-part series is produced by Fremantle and stars Station 19 star Brett Tucker and EastEnders star Charlie Brooks.

The show follows a British woman and her husband seeking a fresh start in Australia after infidelity rocks their marriage – that’s the plan until they hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears and there are deadly consequences.

Created by Neighbours and Home and Away writer Jason Herbison, who will exec produce, it was commissioned for Channel 5 by Greg Barnett and will start filming in Melbourne in 2020. It will be directed by Neighbours director Scott Major.

Related Story ViacomCBS Ushers In New Era With Town Hall, Nasdaq Opening Bell Ring - Update

Ben Frow, Director of Programmes for ViacomCBS’s UK networks, including Channel 5, said, “First and foremost, Breathless promises to be a really compelling addition to our expanding line-up of quality drama that is proving popular with British audiences across both our TV networks and streaming services. At the same time, it’s a great way of extending our partnership with Network 10 – with a shared language and such strong cultural connections between the UK and Australia, there is obvious potential to explore further opportunities for content sharing now Channel 5 and Network 10 are part of the same family.”

Network 10’s Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, added, “Having worked with Channel 5 on a number of projects previously, we’re really excited to be working with them once again to bring this captivating new drama to Australian audiences, this time as a sister company. It’s a great example of the opportunities the ViacomCBS merger can bring to markets around the world.”