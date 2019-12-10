ViacomCBS & Miramax Library Talks Back On As Expected

Even though Viacom sent a letter to Miramax owners beIN Media in early November that they were no longer interested in their award-winning 700-title library, talks are back on just as we reported back then. Such is the nature of hardball negotiations. One of the vital points in talks has been beIN Media continuing to hold some type of share in the library moving forward.

The deal as we’ve been informed entails Viacom taking an equity stake in the library in the low nine figures range. ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish mentioned at the Vanity Fair conference how the conglom plans to a be a supplier of content to other media congloms boasting mega studio-wide streaming services. Already, Paramount TV Studios and Miramax are co-developing a TV series based on the 1998 movie Sliding Doors, and access to the library would enable ViacomCBS to exploit more Miramax titles as potential revamped movie or TV IP.

Filmyard paid Disney $663M back in 2010 for the studio library originally conceived and ran by Harvey and Bob Weinstein, but that consisted of close to $300M in cash receivables. beIN acquired Miramax back in March 2016.