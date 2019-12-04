Viacom, CBS Shares Rise On Their Final Day As Long-Awaited Merger Takes Effect

Viacom and CBS shares perked up Wednesday, each rising more than 3% in their final day of trading as separate companies.

The media companies’ all-stock merger took effect after the closing bell. Shares in ViacomCBS will begin trading Thursday morning on the Nasdaq.

CBS stock closed at $40.68 on nearly triple its average trading volume. Viacom finished at $24.22 on six times normal volume.

The reunion of the companies — which operated under the same corporate tent from 2000 to 2006 — finally reached fruition after two previous rounds of formal merger talks collapsed. The merged company, whose market value will be about $25 billion, will be one-tenth of the size of Disney and Comcast, let alone tech giants with trillion-dollar valuations.

Shari Redstone

Despite that size differential, ViacomCBS chairman Shari Redstone has insisted the company has potent enough assets to make a strong go of it. “We absolutely have enough scale,” she said last month in an appearance at the Paley Center for Media in New York. “People make a mistake and they look at scale as being about market cap. Scale is not about market cap. Scale is about the ability to create the quality and quantity of content that people want to see. … We can compete with the best of them.”

Investors don’t seem initially bullish, however, Wednesday’s uptick notwithstanding. Shares in CBS and Viacom have slumped nearly 14% since the merger was first announced in August, eroding billions in value. Rumblings persist that the merger is merely “phase one” of a multi-phase effort to heavy up. In the past, Viacom held discussions with much larger firms like Verizon and Amazon. The marketplace also has smaller potential targets, including Lionsgate (which held unrequited discussions last year with CBS about a deal for Starz).

Strategic questions abound. Collectively, CBS and Viacom capture 20% of all U.S. TV viewing and spend $13 billion on programming across CBS, Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon and a host of other networks, plus Paramount Pictures. That’s a large beachhead, but the best path to profit from all that content remains less than entirely clear. At the same time new subscription streaming offerings like BET+ have launched and CBS All Access and Showtime have racked up millions of subscribers after four years in the market, Viacom’s Bakish has opted to license out Nickelodeon properties to Netflix and South Park to HBO Max, to cite two recent nine-figure deals.

“Seems like they’ve got to pick a lane,” offers analyst Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners. “It doesn’t work to have a grab-bag strategy,” one high-level media executive told Deadline. “You only make headway when you focus.”

The leadership team of ViacomCBS has gradually fallen into place in recent months. Bob Bakish, who took the helm of Viacom in late 2015 after its disastrous latter years under former CEO Philippe Dauman, is now president and CEO of the combined company and also has a seat on the board.

Joe Ianiello, acting CEO of CBS, was poised to earn $100 million in severance upon the close of the deal. His 15-month contract to continue running CBS assets through 2021 will entitle him to millions more. At one point seen as a serious candidate for the top job, he has kept a steady hand on the CBS tiller in perhaps the most turbulent time in the company’s 92-year history. Les Moonves, for many years one the most powerful executives in the media business, fell from his perch after accusations of sexual assault and misconduct from more than a dozen women.