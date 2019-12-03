Verve Hires Producer Devon Schiff As TV Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Devon Schiff is returning to the agency world, joining Verve as a television agent. She will start at the Los Angeles-based firm in January.

Verve is one of handful of lit agencies allowed to represent writers after signing a franchise agreement with the WGA in May.

Schiff comes to Verve from Monsterfoot Productions, where she had served as producing partner to Ahmet Zappa. During her tenure, the company had a deals with Disney, ABC and CBS and produced such films as the Peter Hedges-directed The Odd Life Of Timothy Green.

Schiff began her career at WMA followed by stints at 3 Arts and Endeavor. She then spent several years as an executive at Intermedia, where she worked on films including Adaptation and Terminator 3. She then segued to production, working as an executive at Panther Films, which had a first-look deal at Disney, producing films such as Dan In Real Life.

“We are thrilled to have Devon join our team,” said the partners in a joint statement. “Her vast experience developing and producing content will undoubtedly make her an invaluable addition to our growing ranks.”