‘Venom 2’: ‘The Irishman’ & ‘Rocketman’ Actor Stephen Graham Boards Sony Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that two-time Boardwalk Empire SAG ensemble winner Stephen Graham is joining Sony’s Venom 2 directed by Andy Serkis.

Graham’s role in the Kelly Marcel scripted sequel is being kept under wraps. Graham joins previously cast Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris. The sequel to the $855M WW hit is being produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

The British born Graham played Al Capone on HBO’s multi-award winning series Boardwalk Empire. Recent roles for him include Tony ‘Pro’ Provenzano in Martin Scorsese’s current awards season contender The Irishman. He can also be seeing in Sony/Bron Studio’s upcoming WWII Tom Hanks movie Greyhound due out on May 8, 2020. Graham’s credits also include Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and this past summer’s Rocketman as Elton John’s critical record label exec Dick James. Graham is also a 3x BAFTA TV award nominee for This Is England ’90, Save Me, and Accused.

Graham is repped by Independent Talent in the UK, ICM and Link Entertainment.

Sony provided no comment when reached.