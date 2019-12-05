Vanna White Makes ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Hosting Debut With ‘Secret Santa’ Episodes Next Week

I’d like to solve the puzzle: “Vanna White Will Host Disney’s Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway On Wheel Of Fortune?” Right you are.

The career letter-turner makes her on-air hosting debut next week, stepping in for ailing longtime frontman Pat Sajak. She will preside over the syndicated game show’s annual giveaway where viewers have the chance to win everything an in-studio contestant wins.

Sony Pictures TV

Last month Sajak had to cancel a Wheel taping to have ultimately successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. White, who has been the show’s letter-turner alongside Sajak since President Reagan’s first term, is filling in the blanks as host until he returns. It’s unknown when he will return.

As for the Wheel of Fortune holiday promotion, in episodes airing from December 9-20, every in-studio contestant will become a “Secret Santa” to an at-home viewer. If the viewer has a Wheel Watchers Club SPIN ID number, they will be eligible to win the same prizes won by a contestant. Disney is making its debut as the giveaway’s promotional partner.

Sony Pictures Television produces American TV’s longest-running syndicated game show. Wheel of Fortune‘s longtime EP/showrunner Harry Friedman is stepping down at the end of the current 37th season, then veteran executive producer of The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal producer Mike Richards will take over.