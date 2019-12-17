‘Van Helsing’ Renewed For Fifth & Final Season By Syfy

The end is in sight for Syfy’s Van Helsing. Just days before its December 20 season 4 finale, the network has renewed the vampire drama series for a fifth and final season, Deadline has confirmed. Production on the 13-episode final season is slated to begin early next year for premiere in 2020.

Van Helsing, a re-imagination of the Dracula lore, stars Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro and Aleks Paunovic.

Van Helsing is produced by Nomadic Pictures, which serves as the studio. Executive producers are Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures, Evan Tyler, Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, as well as Daniel March of Dynamic Television, which is handling the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada.

Upcoming for Syfy is drama series Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, slated for premiere sometime in 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.