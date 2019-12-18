USC Scripter Awards: ‘The Irishman’, ‘Fleabag’ Among Nominees

The USC Libraries has revealed nominations for its 32nd annual USC Libraries Scripter Awards, which honor the year’s best film and TV adaptations along with the works on which they are based.

Finalists were chosen from 61 film and 58 TV adaptations this year, with winners to be announced January 25 during a ceremony at USC’s Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

The winner of the Scripter has gone on to win the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in eight of the last nine years. Last year, was the exception, breaking a string of eight consecutive winners going on to take home Oscars as well. Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace took home the movie prize last year, while Russell T Davies and author John Preston won the TV award for BBC/Amazon’s A Very English Scandal.

Here are this year’s finalists:

FILM

Dark Waters

(Focus Features)

Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women

(Sony Pictures)

Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes

(Netflix)

Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISION

Fleabag

(Amazon Prime)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon

(FX)

Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve

(BBC America)

Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable

(Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen

(HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons