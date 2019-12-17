Universal Options Alexandra Andrews Debut Novel ‘Under Another Name’; Chris Morgan & Amy Pascal Producing

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Universal Pictures in a competitive situation has taken the rights to Alexandra Andrews’ unpublished debut suspense novel Under Another Name which Fast & Furious franchise producer Chris Morgan and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal will produce.

Alexandra Andrews Courtesy

The novel is described as a taut and twisty, character-driven novel, and is tentatively set for publication in March 2021 by Little Brown in the U.S., Tinder Press in the UK, and in a dozen languages around the globe. Andrews worked as an editor and reporter at ProPublica and as a commercial copywriter before moving with her husband and daughter to Paris, where she wrote Under Another Name.

Morgan and Ainsley Davies will produce through their Universal-Based Chris Morgan Productions. Davies is the company’s Head of Development.

Shutterstock

Pascal has had a fantastic year with the Oscar-winning success of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, the $1.1 billion grossing sequel Spider-man: Far From Home and the upcoming Christmas Day release Little Women from two-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Pascal will produce through her Universal-based Pascal Pictures.

Universal’s SVP of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Christine Sun will oversee the project.

Andrews is represented by ICM Partners. Morgan is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jeff Frankel.