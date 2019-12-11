Universal’s Eagle Rock Entertainment Hires BBC Kids Boss Alice Webb As CEO

Universal Music Group’s TV production company Eagle Rock Entertainment has hired BBC children’s director Alice Webb as its new chief executive.

Webb has worked at the BBC for 15 years, the past five of which she has been the British broadcaster’s kids boss, overseeing TV channels CBBC and CBeebies.

She announced her departure in an email to staff and will take up her role at London-based Eagle Rock Entertainment in spring 2020. It is not clear what this will mean for Eagle Rock’s founder, chairman and CEO Terry Shand.

“It has been one of my proudest achievements to lead BBC Children’s over the last five years and I pay tribute to you all,” she said in her message to staff. “Everyone says it — working at BBC Children’s is the best place in the world — and it really is. You are truly world class.”

Universal acquired Eagle Rock in 2014 after the company launched in 1997. It specializes in filming live gigs by iconic artists, including Elton John and The Rolling Stones, and last year made feature-length documentary Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool for PBS and BBC Two.

Webb was paid more than £210,000 ($276,000) a year for being the BBC’s children’s director. British trade Broadcast first reported her move to Eagle Rock.