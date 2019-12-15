‘Uncut Gems’ Shines With Biggest A24 Per-Screen Opening, ‘A Hidden Life’ Debuts, Lionsgate Drops Limited ‘Bombshell’ Release – Specialty Box Office

UPDATED with adjustments. The weekend sparkled with the limited release of the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler. A24’s crime thriller earned an estimated gross of $525,498, opening in five theaters in New York and Los Angeles with a per-screen average of $105,100. This is a shining moment as the limited opening of Uncut Gems makes for the biggest per-screen average opening ever for A24.

August Diehl and Valerie Pachner in Terrence Malick’s ‘ A Hidden Life Fox Searchlight

The film is currently riding the wave of buzz from its festival runs as it continues to gain momentum with its 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and A- Cinemascore. It also has a landslide of awards season love including multiple nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Gotham Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards and National Board of Review — all of which have Sandler on their Hest actor list. We hear it is playing very well in all five theaters to huge crowds with sold-out advance sales and boosted with Q&As. This could do nothing but good as Uncut Gems puts a confident stake in the ground before the holidays and major awards shows.

Audiences found A Hidden Life as the Terrence Malick film starring August Diehl did well, opening in five theaters in New York and Los Angeles with an estimated opening weekend gross of $52,000 with a per-screen average of $10,400. The Fox Searchlight film performed best at the Angelika in New York and the Landmark in West L.A. as well as the Landmark 57th in Manhattan where it took the #1 spot. The film had a respectable opening before the holidays and launches the film into the awards season race.

As the second team-up between Fox Searchlight and Malick, the opening A Hidden Life was fairly low compared to their previous collaboration Tree of Life, which opened in four theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 2011 to an estimated gross of $372,920 with a per-screen average of $93,320, which was a record for a Fox Searchlight title.

The film will most likely gain holiday traction as it opens December 20 in 47 new markets in about 90-100 theaters in North America including the Ritz in Philadelphia, Tower in Sacramento, Tara in Atlanta, Uptown in Minneapolis, Chez Artiste in Denver, the Uptown in Seattle, Embarcadero on San Francisco, E-Street in Washington DC, Camelview in Scottsdale, and the Belcourt Cinemas in Nashville among others.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in ‘ Bombshell Lionsgate

Lionsgate dropped its own awards season contender Bombshell in a limited debut in four theaters including the Regal Union Square and AMC Lincoln Square in New York as well as Arclight Hollywood and Century City in Los Angeles. With Q&As at select screenings, audiences came out to theaters to be mesmerized by Charlize Theron’s uncanny transformation into Megyn Kelly in the Jay Roach-directed Fox News sexual harassment drama as the film had a solid limited premiere earning an estimated $312,000 with a per-screen average of $78,000. The film, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, is off to a solid start as it expands next week.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite continues to impress and slay at the box office as it has crossed $20 million dollars in its 10th week. The dark comedy at Neon holds strong at 306 screens and earned an estimated $632,500 this weekend as it goes into the holidays and strengthens its grip on the specialty box office — and awards season.

Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit was inches away from the $20 million mark this weekend as it earned an estimated $365,000 this weekend to bring its cume to $19,972,000. Meanwhile, the Todd Haynes legal thriller Dark Waters starring Mark Ruffalo expanded its reach to 2,112 theaters with an estimated gross of $2,000,000, bringing its cumulative till to $8,889,000. If this momentum sticks, the Focus Features pic could cross $10 million next week.

In its eighth week out, the controversial political documentary No Safe Spaces continues to make waves as it earned an estimated $104,405 to make it cross the $1 million mark despite a major — and possibly dangerous disruption at the La Habra in California screening that happened last week. During the screening, it was reported that two masked men ran into a theater carrying duffel bags, prompting some fans to flee the theater. Management was called in to evaluate the situation and they checked and removed all intimidating items. All was safe and it seemed that the men with bandanas on their face were there to intimidate moviegoers, but their intentions were not 100 percent clear. Authorities were called on to the scene but no official incident report was made.

NEW RELEASES

Bombshell (Lionsgate) – Week 1 [4 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $312,000, Average $78,000

A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight) – Week 1 [5 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $52,062, Average $10,412

Mardaani (Yash Raj Films) – Week 1 [80 Theaters] Weejend/Cume $182,000, Averaage $2,271

Uncut Gems (A24) – Week 1 [5 Screens] Weekend/Cume $525,498, Average $105,100

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Panipat (Reliance Entertainment) – Week 2 [102 Theaters] Weekend $64,295, Average $630, Cume $360,000

Unbreakable (ABS-CBN) – Week 2 [60 Theaters] Weekend $124,042, Average: $2,067, Cume $527,000

HOLDOVERS/THIRD+ WEEKEND

63 Up (Britbox) – Week 3 [20 Theaters] Weekend $2,163, Average $43,250, Cume $100,019

Dark Waters (Focus Features) – Week 4 [2,112 Theaters] Weekend $2,000,000 Average $948, Cume $8,889,000

Honey Boy (Amazon Studios) – Week 6 [387 Theaters] Weekend $235,776, Average $609, Cume $2,625,720

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) – Week 10 [400 Theaters] Weekend $365,000, Average $914, Cume $19,972,000

No Safe Spaces (Atlas Entertainment) – Week 8 [165 Theaters Weekend $104,405, Average $633, Cume $1,028,000

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 11 [57 Screens] Weekend $50,225, Average $881, Cume $3,697,256

Parasite (Neon) – Week 10 [306 Screens] Weekend $632,500, Average $2,067, Cume $20,357,220

Waves (A24) – Week 5 [281 Theaters] Weekend $89,286, Average $318, Cume $1,377,000