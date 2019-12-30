Schedule Problem Knocks Travis Knight From Helming Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ With Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man schedule is crunching Uncharted’s timeline and sources said that will cost the picture Travis Knight, the Laika animation wiz who made his live action directing debut on the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. It looks like the movie will get pushed, but Holland and Mark Wahlberg remained attached.

Sources said Sony still intends to move forward with the film with a new director and a new release date on Uncharted, an action-adventure based on the top selling PlayStation video game series created by Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation. The current draft of the screenplay is by Rafe Judkins and the Iron Man team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

Uncharted extends Holland’s relationship with the studio. It remains a priority project for the studio, which has seen several directors come and go. The actor will next shoot the next Spider-Man installment in the summer.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. Following the creation of PlayStation Productions on the Sony lot last year headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, this will be the first true partnership between PlayStation Productions. Qizilbash and Swan will serve as executive producers.

Uncharted will be the first true partnership between PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures, the production company and the studio can work hand-in-hand to create a film that remains true to the spirit of the game.