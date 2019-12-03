UK Period Drama ‘Boys’ Heads To HBO Max In U.S.

HBO Max, in partnership with Britain’s Channel 4, has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to upcoming period drama Boys (working title). Principal photography on the five-part series began in October and is scheduled to air in the UK in 2020.

The series, which hails from multi-BAFTA-winning writer-producer Russell T. Davies, charts the emotional journey of five friends during the 1980s, a decade in which everything changed, most notably with the rise of AIDS. Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Callum Scott Howells, Tracy Ann Oberman, and Lydia West star in the London-set drama.

“It is our delight to be collaborating with the talented Russell T Davies” said Jeniffer Kim, senior vice president of international originals, HBO Max. “He has crafted a beautiful coming of age story, exploring the excitement of new friendships and self-discovery during a period when there were so many unknowns. Russell’s mastery is so evident throughout and with Nicola’s producing expertise and Ch4’s collaboration, we at HBO Max are thrilled to partner in sharing this moving story.”

Related Story Quinta Brunson-Michelle Nader Comedy Gets HBO Max Put Pilot Commitment

Produced by RED Production Company, a Studiocanal company, the project is written and executive produced by Davies (A Very English Scandal, Years and Years, Queer as Folk, Doctor Who). The project is directed by Peter Hoar (Umbrella Academy, The Last Kingdom, Da Vinci’s Demons), produced by Phil Collinson (Gentleman Jack, Good Omens, Doctor Who), and executive produced by Davies and RED Production Company’s Nicola Shindler (Years and Years, Safe, Happy Valley, Queer As Folk, Cucumber).

Boys marks the 10th collaboration between Davies and RED following dramas Queer as Folk, Banana, Cucumber, Casanova, The Second Coming, and Bob & Rose. all3media International is the global partner marking the second deal with HBO Max after the recently announced White House Farm acquisition.

“This was an astonishing decade, when a sudden new virus meant life became more stark, vivid and precious than ever before,” said Davies. “I’ve carried these stories with me for years, and it’s an honour to find them a home with HBO Max.”

Nicola Shindler, executive producer and CEO of RED Production Company added; “We’re delighted that Boys has found its US home on HBO Max, and we look forward to sharing this extraordinary story with viewers next year.”