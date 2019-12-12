UK Election Exit Poll: Boris Johnson On Course For Huge Victory

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is on course to triumph in a defining British election, according to a dramatic exit poll.

The poll, commissioned by the BBC, ITV and Sky News, predicts that Johnson will secure a majority of 368 seats in the UK Houses of Parliament, with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party way behind on 191. That would give the Conservatives a majority of 86 seats — its biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.

If the poll turns out to be correct, it would represent a thumping victory for Johnson, handing him a major mandate to get a Brexit deal done on his terms, strike a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump and implement his policies on issues including the National Health Service.

In contrast, the result would be a disaster for Labour. It could be the biggest fall in the party’s vote share in history and its worst result since 1935.

Elsewhere, the Scottish National Party is predicted to win 55 seats, while the Liberal Democrats is expected to have just 13 MPs elected, according to poll. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is not predicted to win a single seat in Parliament.

Conservatives set to win majority in UK general election, according to exit poll for BBC, ITV and Sky#BBCElection https://t.co/Dddr2JHn8W pic.twitter.com/9zLYsTS8t5 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 12, 2019

The exit poll is based on thousands of people telling pollster Ipsos Mori who they voted for after they leave the polling station. It has a remarkable track record of successfully predicting the outcome of British elections, calling the past five results correctly.

The exit poll dropped at 10PM local time and constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will declare their results throughout the night, with a clearer picture of the actual result emerging in the early hours of the morning.