Tyler Perry’s Peachtree & Vine, Marginal Mediaworks Set Deep South Thriller ‘Whitney’ At Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: Peachtree & Vine, the newly formed production company from Tyler Perry and former Lionsgate marketing executive Tim Palen, has teamed with Sanjay Sharma’s Marginal Mediaworks to produce its first feature, Whitney (working title), a psychological thriller about the profound power of memory and monuments in the Deep South.

Paramount Players has landed the project, which is based on an original treatment by Sharma. Palen and Sharma will produce while Perry will serve as executive producer. Matt Dines will oversee the film for the studio.

“We loved this story right from the pitch,” said Perry and Palen in a joint statement. “It’s culturally relevant, smart and very provocative – all qualities we look for in the projects we want to partner on.”

Perry and Palen launched their non-exclusive joint venture earlier this year and the pact falls under Perry’s overall deal with Paramount’s parent company Viacom, which allows the duo to forge new ground in scripted, unscripted and digital content with innovative partners and diverse, emerging talent.

“There is simply no better team to partner with on this project than Tyler and Tim,” said Sharma. “Ownership of one’s labor and one’s narrative is a central theme of the project, and no one embodies that more today than Tyler. And, in terms of creative instincts around this genre, Tim has among the strongest track records in the business.”

Launched in 2018, Marginal first film, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, premiered at this year’s Toronto Film Festival and opened the Austin Film Festival. The company just announced the creation of a kids’ franchise with the recording artist Quavo of Migos, in partnership with Imagine Entertainment’s Kids+Family unit, Quality Control Records, and Capitol/Motown Records.