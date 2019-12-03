TV Academy Hall Of Fame Adding Bob Iger, Geraldine Laybourne, Seth MacFarlane, Jay Sandrich & Cicely Tyson

Disney boss Bob Iger, Nickelodeon and Oxygen co-founder Geraldine Laybourne, director Jay Sendrich and performers Seth MacFarlane and Cicely Tyson have been chosen as the latest members of the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame.

The 25th Hall class unveiled Tuesday will be inducted in a ceremony January 28 at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. The honors go to those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or via singular achievements, according to the academy.

The 2020 group of five will join almost 150 current members in the hall, which was founded in 1984.

“These contemporary performers, content creators and executives have been pioneers and innovators in so many aspects of television; and they have had a profound impact on their art and on our culture,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, in a statement today. “It’s an honor to welcome this distinguished group of individuals into the Hall of Fame and to acknowledge their remarkable contributions, which continue to shape our industry.”

This year’s selection committee included WME’s Rick Rosen, producer Marcy Carsey, executive Nina Tassler, NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer, Warner Bros TV’s Peter Roth, and longtime exec Fred Silverman.

Here are inductee bios, per the Academy:

Bob Iger

Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

The steward of one of the world’s largest media companies and some of the most respected and beloved brands around the globe, Bob Iger has built on Disney’s rich history of storytelling and innovation since becoming CEO in 2005 by acquiring Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Always one to embrace new technology, Iger has orchestrated an ambitious direct-to-consumer strategy that leverages Disney’s unparalleled creative content across new platforms, including the new Disney+ streaming service, ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar.

Geraldine Laybourne

As a groundbreaking female executive and entrepreneur, Laybourne led the team that created Nickelodeon and co-founded Oxygen Media.

Seth MacFarlane

The five-time Emmy-winning performer has built an extensive career that includes accolades as a writer, director, producer, animator, actor, singer and comedian.

Jay Sandrich

The five-time Emmy winner directed classic, beloved comedy series including: The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Soap, Benson, The Cosby Show, The Golden Girls and more.

Cicely Tyson

Honored with three Emmys and multiple Emmy nominations, Tyson’s acting career has spanned more than six decades.