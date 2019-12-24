President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – Christmas Eve Edition

President Donald Trump ushered in Christmas Eve by bashing Democrats and complaining about the impeachment process.

The Commander-in-Tweet posted a series of tweets Tuesday morning about the economy, the “radical left,” and Democratic leaders.

“Everything we’re seeing from Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer suggests that they’re in real doubt about the evidence they’ve brought forth so far not being good enough, and are very, very urgently seeking a way to find some more evidence,” Trump began.

“The only way to make this work is to… mount some kind of public pressure to demand witnesses, but McConnell has the votes and he can run this trial anyway he wants to,” he added.

Later, Trump took time out of his winter break in South Florida to tout the USMCA Trade Deal, and to praise Fox News personality Griff Jenkins for saying the president’s policies have “put our economy on a trajectory it has never been on before.”

The day is still early. Here’s the tweetstorm so far:

….mount some kind of public pressure to demand witnesses, but McConnell has the votes and he can run this trial anyway he wants to. @brithume @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019

“Stocks kick off Christmas week at All-Time Record Highs.” @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019

“The Trump Administration, Trump policies, have put our economy on a trajectory it has never been on before.” Griff Jenkins, @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019

….the American public’s tone deafness – & it should be intolerable, because the American people have had it with this.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY. They want to make it as hard as possible for me to properly run our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019

The ONLY reason we were able to get our great USMCA Trade Deal approved was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment. She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019