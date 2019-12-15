Trump Rails Against “Politically Correct” Fox News For Booking Interviews With Comey And Schiff

President Donald Trump says Fox News is becoming too “politically correct” and he doesn’t like it.

Trump blasted the cable news network Saturday evening for booking interviews with two of his political foes — former FBI Director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California).

Earlier today, Fox posted a promo on social media saying Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace is scheduled to interview Comey and Schiff. The announcement set Trump off.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump tweeted. “Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said Fox is becoming too much like MSNBC and CNN, adding that they’ll “die together.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has criticized Fox. Still, the channel remains his go-to cable network for getting the word out to his supporters.