President Donald Trump Claps Back At ‘Home Alone’ Snub Via Twitter: “The Movie Will Never Be The Same!”

President Donald Trump has responded to the apparent Canadian snub of his cameo in Home Alone with two tweets.

Canada’s public broadcaster cut Trump’s brief appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York for its Christmas Eve airing of the 1992 holiday hit. It issued a statement denying any political maneuvering.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”

The Commander-in-Tweet has taken it in stride. He noted in his first volley, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

He then tweeted, “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” That was a reference to the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The brief scene in the sequel features young Kevin (Macauley Culkin), who has boarded the wrong plane and ends up in Manhattan, asking then-Citizen Trump for directions in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time.

The Canadian kerfuffle began the same day that Trump crowed about Home Alone 2’s boxoffice success during a Christmas Eve conference call with troops overseas.

Here is the scene — in a tweet that was retweeted by Trump Jr. — in case you missed it in the Great White North:

If anyone is looking for the Home Alone 2 cameo from @realDonaldTrump that was edited out by @CBC, here it is in all its glory. 😱🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/pzaEpxS7ws — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) December 26, 2019

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019