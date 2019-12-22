Trump Skips Usual Tweetstorm And Instead Blasts “Radical Left” At MAGA Youth Event

President Donald Trump scaled back his usual Saturday social media posts, and instead unleashed his ire on Democrats in a speech to young conservatives in South Florida.

Trump, who’s on a two-week winter break, delivered the keynote address tonight at Turning Point USA’s conservative youth conference in West Palm Beach — not far from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

He used the occasion to tout the country’s low unemployment numbers, the recently passed bipartisan budget deal that averted a government shutdown, and to blast his Democratic rivals.

“The radical left doesn’t stand a chance against young conservatives who put America first,” he told attendees.

It didn’t take long for Trump to unload on House Democrats for making him just the third sitting president in U.S. history to be impeached.

“Crazy Nancy, she’s crazy,” he said about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

Trump also criticized Pelosi for holding off sending the two articles of impeachment against him to the GOP-controlled Senate.

“So now she says she has no case, so let’s not submit it. That’s good right? But you know what, so unfair,” he said.

On Wednesday night, the House voted along party lines and impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as it investigated his July phone call to the Ukraine.