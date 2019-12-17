‘Trill League’: 50 Cent and Lionsgate Bring Black Superhero Series To Quibi

Quibi and Lionsgate are teaming with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for the animated series Trill League, an adaptation of Anthony Piper’s indie graphic novel and its anime-inflected, hip-hop-informed vision of a black superhero universe.

Jameel Saleem (South Park) and Piper are co-creators and writers of the series, which they will executive produce with Jackson (Power) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Jermaine Johnson. The series is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and G-Unit Film & Television in association with Lionsgate Television.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts,” Jackson said. “Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon.”

The synopsis from the producers: “In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, Trill League is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds. Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favorite superheroes as the series satirizes modern American society.”

Trill League parodies many of the characters from DC Comics and launched in 2015 with a Kickstarter campaign. Social media was a big factor in the spreading popularity of the series but, to date, its still a relatively obscure brand in the comics world.

“As an artist and writer, I couldn’t be more excited to fulfill this lifelong dream of creating a world with voices which reflected the one I came from,” Piper said. “Working alongside my talented co-writer Jameel, as well as all of the partners involved (G-Unit, Lionsgate, Quibi, 3Arts), this has been one of the dopest endeavors of my creative career.”

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig. Anthony Piper is represented by Jermaine Johnson at 3 Arts Entertainment and Raymond Tambe with Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Jameel is represented by Sheree Guitar at Sheree Guitar Entertainment and Jonathan Shikora with Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.