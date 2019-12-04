Trevor Noah Chides Trump For “Fleeing” Impeachment Report By Jetting Off To NATO Summit

On the day House Democrats released their massive impeachment report, President Trump was in a land far, far away from Washington.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah noted that Trump was nowhere near D.C. today, when the House dropped its report saying “the President placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security.”

Noah wondered aloud if Trump jetted out of the country in hopes of “fleeing” the House inquiry.

“The impeachment of Donald Trump is getting closer. Today the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page report outlining the conclusions of their impeachment inquiry,” the comedian said Tuesday night. “And while all of this was going on in D.C., Trump hopped on Air Force One and flew to the U.K.”

Trump heads to the NATO Summit and starts some ~boeuf~ with French president Macron. pic.twitter.com/F0pCzcCkNm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2019

Noah then noted the coincidental timing of Trump’s trip.

“Obviously, I’m not saying Trump was fleeing the country, but it was weird that he bought a one way ticket,” the Comedy Central star said to laughter.

Noah later admitted he was joking.

“The real reason Trump was headed to the U.K. was for a major NATO summit between America and its European allies,” he explained, before filleting POTUS for “beefing” with French President Emmanuel Macron.