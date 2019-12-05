Topic Adds Maria Bamford-Fronted Mental Health Talk Show, Horror Anthology Series To Originals Slate

Newly launched streaming site Topic on Thursday unveiled premiere dates for a pair of new original series and said it has set a third, the scripted psychological horror anthology Soul City, to bow in 2020.

It also set the debut of the previously announced Rough Draft with Reza Aslan for today.

Soul City is created by directing duo Coodie and Chike (ESPN 30 for 30’s Benji), who produce with Jess Jacobs and Audrey Rosenberg of Invisible Pictures (Bull). It exposes the multicultural world of a select American city and its black population through the lens of psychological horror stories. New Orleans will be the debut city.

The eight-episode Rough Draft, a version of Aslan’s Ovation interview series, will feature sit-downs with writers including Melissa Rosenberg (Twilight, Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Steven Canals (Pose), Ramy Youssef (Ramy) and activist-rapper Vic Mensa.

The new slate also includes What’s Your Ailment?!, an eight-episode discussion show fronted by stand-up comic Maria Bamford that will bow December 26. Bamford will speak with fellow performers (including Tom Arnold and Rachel Bloom) who open up about their struggles with the aim destigmatizing mental health issues.

A short-form scripted series, Down from London, a new comedy series in partnership with Mermade, sister company to Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman, premieres December 19. It follows a couple trying to understand their relationship after a failed marriage proposal. Jim Archer, Graham Dickson and Liz Kingsman are the creator-writers.

First Look Media launched its direct-to-consumer streaming platform Topic on November 21 with more than 300 hours of programming.