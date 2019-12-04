‘Top Of The Lake’ Producer See-Saw Films Hires ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Elinor Day To Bolster Television Unit

Top of the Lake producer See-Saw Films has hired Killing Eve producer Elinor Day to bolster its television division.

The company, which recently scored a 12-episode commission for the Gary Oldman-fronted Slow Horses with Apple, has hired Day as executive producer for the UK Television Division. She reports to Head of Television Jamie Laurenson and Chief Operating Officer, TV Division Hakan Kousetta.

Day recently produced Season 2 of BBC America drama Killing Eve and BBC’s Kudos-produced drama Responsible Child. Previously, she worked on series including Secret Diary of a Call Girl for ITV2 and My Mad Fat Diary for Channel 4. She was formerly head of film at Darlow Smithson and was deputy head of production at FilmFour.

See-Saw Films recently produced short-form series State of the Union with Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd and is in production on Colin Farrell-fronted BBC drama The North Water.

“We are thrilled to have Elinor join the See-Saw team, especially as we continue expanding our television slate in the UK,” said Kousetta and Laurenson. “Elinor’s breadth of experience and extensive industry knowledge will undoubtedly make her an extraordinary asset to our growing television division. We are delighted to have her on board.”

Said Day: “I’m delighted to be joining See-Saw. It’s such an amazing time for television drama both in the UK and internationally, and with See-Saw’s outstanding reputation for creative excellence and risk-taking, they’re brilliantly poised to make the most of these opportunities. I can’t wait to get started.”