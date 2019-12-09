Tony Goldwyn Joining Broadway’s ‘The Inheritance’ For Four-Month Stint

Tony Goldwyn, last seen on the New York stage co-starring with Bryan Cranston in Network, will make a four-month return to Broadway when he joins the cast of Matthew Lopez’ The Inheritance.

Starting Sunday Jan. 5, Goldwyn will take over the role of Henry Wilcox from John Benjamin Hickey, who’s taking a leave of absence to direct the Broadway-bound production of Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Goldwyn, best known to TV audiences for his seven-season run as Scandal‘s President Fitzgerald Grant, has starred in such other Broadway productions as Promises, Promises and Holiday. Off Broadway credits include The Water’s Edge, The Dying Gaul, Spike Heels and The Sum of Us, among others.

‘The Inheritance’ cast, with John Benjamin Hickey second from left. Matthew Murphy

The Inheritance, playing at the Barrymore Theatre, is Lopez’s re-imagining of E.M. Forster’s Howards End, updated to 21st Century Manhattan and shifting the characters to a group of gay men, most in their 30s. The Henry Wilcox character is an older, more conservative man whose life becomes enmeshed with the group, providing a direct link to a generation decimated by AIDS.

The Broadway cast also features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria.

Hickey’s staging of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite will begin a pre-Broadway run in Boston in February before arriving at New York’s Hudson Theatre in March.