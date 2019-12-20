Tone Bell Comedy From Craig Gerard & Matt Zinman, Richie Keen & Cedric the Entertainer In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Former Fam star Tone Bell is returning to CBS with a new multi-camera comedy project. The network is developing the project as a possible starring vehicle for Bell, who is executive producing.

Based on a story by Bell and inspired by real-live events, the untitled comedy is from from writer-producers Craig Gerard and Matt Zinman (Happy Together), director-producer Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Cedric the Entertainer’s A Bird and a Bear Productions, and CBS TV Studios, where Gerard and Zinman are under a deal.

Written by Gerard and Zinman from a story by Bell, in the Untitled Tone Bell Project, after a pregnancy scare, a carefree thirty-something decides he’s ready to settle down and tries to change his life so he can go from Mr. Right Now to Mr. Right.

Gerard and Zinman executive produce with Bell and Keen, along with Cedric and Eric Rhone for A Bird and a Bear Productions via Cedric’s development deal with CBS. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Bell starred opposite Nina Dobrev in comedy Fam, which aired on CBS for one season. He also previously starred as Carter on Netflix’s Disjointed. He’s repped by CAA, Black Box Management and Hansen Jacobson.

Keen’s episodic directing credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AP Bio and The Goldbergs. He’s repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Gerard and Zinman served as writers/co-executive producers on CBS’ comedy series Happy Together as well as writers/co-executive producers on NBC/WBTV anthology comedy series Trial & Error. The duo started their writing careers on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, which was produced by 20th TV. They also served as co-executive producers on CBS/CBS TV Studios’ short-lived freshman comedy series Me, Myself & I. Gerard and Zinman are repped by Hansen Jacobson.

Cedric is star and executive producer of CBS’ sophomore multi-camera comedy series The Neighborhood.