Tom Selleck Remembers “Irreplaceable” ‘Blue Bloods’ EP Leonard Goldberg

Prolific producer and former top film and top executive Leonard Goildberg, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 85, never slowed down. At the time of his death, he was still working as executive producer on the hit CBS cop family drama Blue Bloods starring Tom Selleck.

Blue Bloods originated more than a decade ago with Goldberg pitching the very basic idea to then-CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. It was also Goldberg who later suggested Selleck for the role of the Reagan family patriarch, Commissioner Frank Reagan. Selleck has shared publicly that he was reluctant to commit to an ongoing series at the time but was drawn to the pilot script and signed on.

Goldberg was a big believer in Blue Bloods even when the pilot flew largely under the radar during the 2010 pilot season. But, fueled by incredibly strong testing that surprised many, the dark horse contender landed on the CBS schedule. It become one of the network’s most popular series of the decade and a global success for sister studio CBS TV Studio.

Following the news of Goldberg’s death, Selleck reminisced about his late colleague and friend.

“Leonard Goldberg was quite simply irreplaceable. As a creative force, as a boss, as a friend, as a husband, and a father.,” Selleck told Deadline. “His unwavering commitment to our show inspired all of us to take to heart his frequently asked question, ‘what can we do to make it better?’ Rest in peace my friend.”