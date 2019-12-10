Tom McCarthy Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Tom McCarthy, Oscar-winning writer, director and producer behind films such as Spotlight and Up, Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why and Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, has signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to create, develop, direct and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms. Under the pact, McCarthy will bring his production company, Slow Pony, into the Fox 21 TV Studios fold, along with his head of development and production, Melissa Wells.

“We have been huge fans of Tom’s work for years, from his brilliant Spotlight to Up to 13 Reasons Why and most recently The Loudest Voice,” said Bert Salke, President, Fox 21 Television Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios. “As we look to be in business with creators at the absolute top of their games, of course his name came up again and again as someone everyone at Fox 21 was dying to work with. He’s a spectacularly talented filmmaker and writer and we can’t wait to get started.”

McCarthy co-wrote and directed 2016 Oscar Best Picture winner Spotlight, and recently wrapped production on Stillwater, starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin. McCarthy wrote the animated feature Up as well as the pilot of Showtime’s Roger Ailes miniseries, The Loudest Voice, and executive produced and directed select episodes of critically acclaimed Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Next up, McCarthy’s Timmy Failure will be released on Disney+ in 2020.

“I’m truly excited to be setting up shop at Fox 21, and I’m especially thankful to Bert for bringing me into the fold,” said McCarthy. “Creatively, I think we are all looking for like-minded partners who are proven in their ability to execute at a high level, and I feel like that’s exactly what I’ve found with Bert and his talented team at Fox 21. I talked to Peter Rice about working together after making my first film, The Station Agent, and I’m thrilled it’s finally happening. I’ve had a great experience making films with Disney, and it’s an exciting time to parlay that into TV with Dana (Walden), Craig (Hunegs) and the extended Disney Television Studios family.“

Rice, chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks, was President of Fox Searchlight at the time McCarthy made the 2003 The Station Agent. At Disney, McCarthy most recently co-wrote the film Christopher Robin.

Wells has been with McCarthy since Slow Pony’s inception, two years ago. Prior to that she was on the scripted team at BBC America. She started her career working with writer/director Marc Lawrence.

McCarthy’s latest feature, Stillwater, starring Matt Damon, is being released next year by Focus Features. He is repped by Gersh and Andrew Hurwitz of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.